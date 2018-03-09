Technical glitch throws airport into chaos

MAJOR problems at Sydney Airport has caused hundreds of passengers to be delayed and chaos inside two terminals..

There are reports a technical issue is affecting people at the security and check-in areas.

On Twitter, Sydney Airport said it was "experiencing technical issues at T1 and T2 causing interruptions to passenger processing and delays".

"We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and thank you for your patience. We're advising passengers and visitors to avoid T1 and T2 until further notice," the statement said.

The issue is impacting the T1 International terminal and T2 Domestic.

The T3 Qantas domestic terminal and inbound flights have not been affected.

A power outage was believed to be behind the issue, Fairfax reported.

After 7am passengers began slowly moving through check-in desks but both terminals are packed with massive queues.

Virgin Australia tweeted the issue has resolved, but Sydney Airport is yet to confirm this. The airport is advising passengers to contact their airlines.

Jennifer Olding, who has been at the airport since 4am, said the gates between the departure and security remained closed.

"They announced that they had a power outage and so no one could go through border security," she said.

Ms Olding said it wasn't clear how long it would take to fix and even airline staff were unable to proceed past the gates.

Earlier, Sydney Airport's General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Sally Fielke, said crews were working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

"We've got the IT and technical teams working at the moment with the software provider," she told Alan Jones on 2GB.

Sydney Airport’s security scanners are down at both Domestic and International this morning... not the best start to the day! pic.twitter.com/OTFrgSVPIQ — Jess Ruyter (@JessRuyter) March 8, 2018

"Our key priority is we've got to get this glitch fixed. What it means at the moment is we can't process outbound passengers.

"People who have booked flights to head out this morning… we are unable to process them.

"We're asking passengers: you're going to have to be a little bit patient this morning."

Friday is one of the busiest travel days for Sydney Airport with thousands passing through the check-in gates during the morning alone.

Other passengers have reported huge delays on Twitter.

Others were angry about the "poor communication" shown by the airport.

In a follow up Tweet, the airport asked passengers to contact their individual airlines for up-to-date information.