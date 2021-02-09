FOOTBALL: With 90 per cent of their 2020 squad re-signed, the SWQ Thunder’s pre-season is about one thing – strengthening their winning culture.

Beaten in last year’s FQPL grand final, they are determined to secure promotion this season and they’ve started the year in winning form.

Fresh off an 8-1 against the TFL All-Stars, the Thunder beat Ipswich Knights 3-1 on Saturday.

“We play to win,” SWQ Thunder men’s coach Ivor Prasad said.

“Our goal this year is promotion (to the NPL) and to do that we need to win more games.

“Fitness, combinations, gelling between players, those type of things happen with time, but ultimately the reason we play is to win.

“We’re in a much better position now compared to the same time last season though.

“About 90 per cent of the players from last season have returned and we have picked up some new players – the balance of the squad is good.

“Now it’s a matter of finetuning, strengthening our winning culture and improving where we can so we can win those extra games.”

New signing Will Orford did the damage on the scoreboard against Ipswich, but Prasad said it was structure and discipline that helped his side secure the win.

“The first 10 to 15 minutes were difficult – they really tested us,” Prasad said.

“We made a few small changes and once we found our structure we really controlled the game.”

Originally published as SWQ Thunder focused on wins