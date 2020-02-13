Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly being found with a cache of weapons.
A man has been charged after allegedly being found with a cache of weapons.
Crime

Swords, arrows among weapons allegedly found with man

by Alicia Nally and Jack Lawrie
13th Feb 2020 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 39-year-old Kewarra Beach man is facing weapons-related charges after allegedly being located with a significant number of weapons in a Manoora park on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a parkland area next to Davis Close at about 8pm and located a man asleep on the ground.

Officers allegedly observed an open carry case containing a compound bow with arrows, along with multiple weapons of various types. Several swords were allegedly observed on the ground beside the man.

The man was awoken by officers and immediately taken into custody.

 

A carry case of weapons allegedly found with a 39-year-old Cairns man.
A carry case of weapons allegedly found with a 39-year-old Cairns man.

 

Weapons including a compound bow with 18 arrows, and 22 other types of weapons of various sizes and styles were seized.

A glass vial of liquid substance alleged to contain methylamphetamine, and some other items of drug related paraphernalia were also allegedly located and seized.

Cuts and marks were located in nearby trees within the park and police will allege that arrows had been fired into them and some of the larger edged weapons used to strike the tree trunks.

Officers spoke with the man and he was transported to Cairns Hospital for specialist medical examination and assessment.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on March 4, where he is expected to be charged with going armed so as to cause fear, possession of a knife in public and possession of a dangerous drug.

More Stories

Show More
bow and arrow knives weapons charges weapons seized

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Springfield teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        premium_icon Springfield teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        Crime A Springfrield private school teacher who was allegedly tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club is believed to have been on the run through a paddock.

        • 13th Feb 2020 10:15 AM
        Shock emotion as Ipswich great Alfie Langer quits

        premium_icon Shock emotion as Ipswich great Alfie Langer quits

        Sport IT was one of the most dramatic days in Ipswich sporting history.

        • 13th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Dormant Ipswich hotel set for new lease of life

        premium_icon Dormant Ipswich hotel set for new lease of life

        News Home brew shop business starts work on renovating sleeping giant of city pub...

        Transparency, better decisions key platforms for candidate

        premium_icon Transparency, better decisions key platforms for candidate

        News A Gatton business owner is promising to bring integrity and greater transparency to...