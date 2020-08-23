Menu
Mackay Police District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Louise Broadfoot will take on the Fulgaz French Tour 2020 to raise money for Lifeline and save lives. Picture: Heidi Petith
Local Faces

Switching the police uniform for lycra for mental health

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A MACKAY police officer is switching her uniform for lycra to raise money for Lifeline's 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention service.

Mackay Police District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Louise Broadfoot will take part in the 2020 Fulgaz French Tour - an at-home cycling challenge coinciding with the Tour de France.

"I'm a police officer and in the military and so mental health awareness is a dear topic to me personally," Sgt Broadfoot said.

She is an advocate for cycling's mental health benefits and in her spare time, pilots a tandem bike for a vision-impaired Mackay woman.

Sgt Broadfoot said her wind trainer, by connecting to the Fulgaz virtual cycling app - would be able to replicate the resistance of the real-life terrain of the mountains in the Tour de France.

Mackay Police District Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Louise Broadfoot will take on the Fulgaz French Tour 2020 to raise money for Lifeline. Picture: Heidi Petith
The Fulgaz challenge has 21 stages over 23 days and features iconic French locations

including Alpe d'Huez, Col du Galibier and Mount Ventoux.

The challenge aims to raise $40,000 for Lifeline Australia with every $39 raised funding one potentially lifesaving phone call.

A Lifeline Australia spokesman said the service had seen a "significant surge in demand" during the coronavirus crisis with more than 3000 calls a day, or one every 30 seconds.

Riders who wish to take part in the Fulgaz challenge running from August 28 to September 18 will need to register by August 23.

For more information, visit https://frenchtour2020.fulgaz.com/about

Mackay Daily Mercury

