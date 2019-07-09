Menu
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS: Leah Dalby owns Ipswich Cake Room Decorating Supplies. She is celebrating three years in business next week.
Switching careers a piece of cake for Ipswich mum

Ashleigh Howarth
9th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
SWITCHING from a career in finance to making cakes has turned out to be a sweet success story for Leah Dalby.

Mrs Dalby owns Ipswich Cake Room Decorating Supplies and operates her business out of her home in Bundamba.

Next week she will be celebrating three years in business.

The idea to open her own business first came after she made a cake for her own baby shower.

"When I fell pregnant I did my own baby shower cake, and I thought I could do this at home," she said.

"I'm really arty and I wanted to do something while raising my kids and still bring in an income."

Mrs Dalby has made everything from wedding cakes to children's cakes, with one of the most popular trends being unicorns.

In addition, Mrs Dalby also sells everything aspiring cake makers need to create their own masterpieces.

"I supply various cake mixes, cake tins, icing, cake toppers, edible images, everything you need to make your cake look good," she said.

But if you need a little extra help in learning the finer skills, Mrs Dalby is announcing a range of new cake decorating classes.

"We will be making flowers out of icing, learning how to make rustic cakes, a mermaid drip cake and traditional piping," she said.

"My daughters will also be having their own decorating class for kids.

"Later on this year there will also be Halloween decorating classes and then Christmas themed classes."

Ipswich Cake Room Decorating Supplies is open from 9am-1pm and 4-7pm on Wednesday, 9am-1pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9-11am on Saturday.

For more, search Ipswich Cake Room Decorating Supplies on Facebook, on their website www.ipswichcakeroom.com.au or email ipswichcakeroom@gmail .com

