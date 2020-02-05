Swinging into action

Ipswich acrobat Nathan Dennis has spent the better part of 13 years performing all over the world with acclaimed new-circus company Cirque du Soleil.

Nathan grew up in Redbank Plains and attended his first Cirque du Soleil show when he was 13.

“I saw my first Cirque du Soleil show when I was 13; it was the show Saltimbanco,” he said.

After Nathan finished school, he auditioned for the company and was successfully offered a contract.

The first show Nathan starred in was the first show he saw as a teenager: Saltimbanco.

Nathan announced late last year on Instagram that the current touring production of Kurios would be his last.

“After roughly 3500 shows, 42 countries and over 120 cities I’m coming back home to Australia for one last tour,” he said.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kurios has been touted as one of the best productions the company has ever produced and is currently showing in Brisbane.

For Nathan, he says it the most rewarding and creatively freeing show he’s been a part of.

“It’s been amazing being part of this show because I was a part of the creation process,” he said.

“During the creation process we get to experiment and try new things whereas the previous show I worked on was very much a copy and paste.

“There wasn’t much freedom artistically or acrobatically in the previous show, so working on Kurios has been fun.”

As well as being a performer, Nathan is passionate about health and fitness.

“I’m the strength and conditioning coach so I’m in charge of the programs to help artists stay in shape and rehabilitate which is something nice to do on the side,” he said.

Nathan was also part of the cast that opened the show in Montreal.

“It was very stressful, a very big moment, all of the big critics in Canada were there, it was very nerve racking.”

Returning home to perform was important to Nathan whose mum and sister were there to watch him perform at the Brisbane premiere.

“It was nice to have my mum and sister in the audience that was a special moment,” he said.

“They really liked the show, they saw it in Montreal before and then again in Japan, so they’ve seen the show before, but it was good being back home.”

Nathan said that young people wanting to pursue a similar career path to him can do it.

“Work hard, it can happen you just need to work hard and connect with the right people and that will help you get your foot in the door,” he said.

Nathan will finish up an amazing 13 years with the company in May, with plans to become a personal trainer after.

“I will be personally training in Australia and may even open up a gym, I don’t know where though, maybe in Brisbane, the Gold Coast or Melbourne.”

Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities by Cirque du Soleil will close in Brisbane on February 23.