Swing, wiggle and jive at Kitsch in the Switch

FROM quiffs and victory rolls to wiggle skirts and leather biker jackets, Rockabilly fans are gearing up for the annual Kitsch in the Switch festival that transports Ipswich back in time to the 1950s.

Ipswich Central will be the stage for Rockabilly fashion, retro collectables markets, live music, Burlesque performances, a classic car display and plenty of food vendors from Noon to 6pm on September 8.

Kitsch in the Switch event producer Rachel Vickary said this year would be the biggest and best in the event's six-year history with more than 5,000 people expected to attend.

"There will be more than 35 market stalls selling retro fashions and vintage jewellery, men's grooming products, retro kids wear, collectables and more," Ms Vickary said.

"We will have special performances from The Argonauts, West Texas Crude and Wet Fish and there will be a 'Hollywood Icons' drag show, featuring performers dressed as some of tinsel town's biggest stars."

Ms Vickary said that the annual Kitsch Pinup Parades, featuring Rockabilly and vintage styles from Poison Arrow Retro with music by DJ Swing a Billy Ray, will be followed by Prom King and Queen Pageant.

Jess Kiddle gearing up for Kitsch in the Switch. Contributed

The pageant is open to all ages, with categories for Little Miss and Mr Kitsch, right through to the Vintage Vixen and King Pin categories for the over 25s.

Last year's Miss Kitsch winner Jess Kiddle (aka Peggy Peculiar), 24, said she had a passion for 1950s fashions.

"They seem to suit every body shape and the styles are flattering without being revealing," she said.

Ms Kiddle will join other winners of the 2017 Prom King and Queen Pageant who will return to this year's festival as special guests, dressed in their best Hollywood threads.

As well as posing for selfies with festival-goers, 2017 pageant winners will help judge this year's pageant and will help promote the 'Diamonds for Ange' fundraiser which will see one lucky entrant winning 'Marilyn's' diamonds (pictured above). All proceeds raised will go to charity.

Lindy Charm School for Girls owner, Chrissy Keepence, said Rockabilly style was popular because it made people look glamorous, regardless of age, shape or dress size.

"In this modern era of throw away fashion and fickle hair trends, women find it harder than ever to show their inherent beauty," she said. "Rockabilly is about returning to a time when curves were something to celebrate and clothes were hand-made and glamorous."

Kitsch in the Switch will be held on Brisbane St between Ellensborough St and Bell St from Noon - 6pm on September 8.

More details here or to enter this year's Prom King and Queen Pageant visit: facebook.com/kitschintheswich/