Swing into a night of Madonna and disco balls

NEEDING a fun night on the town and missing the excitement of the 1980s? Well, this Ipswich business has you covered.

An '80s-themed pole dancing night is coming our way this month, with all the bright colours and Madonna you could ever ask for.

Elements Pole Aerial Fitness is having the best of both worlds, combining a night of fitness and partying.

Owner and event organiser Samantha Brown said we could expect a massive party.

"It's just really what we call a jam and everybody will get together in their '80s gear and we'll be playing '80s music with a disco ball and all," she said.

"It'll be some freestyle pole dancing and dances to the '80s."

The inspiration behind the idea was the school's performance nights, which occur two to three times a year and usually carry a theme.

"The theme makes it more fun and it's a bit like a dress-up party," she said.

Ms Brown expected to see a lot of pink, poles, hoops, silks and a whole lot of dancing.

"What will happen will be an instructor will lead then they'll take people through step by step and the students and participants will just follow the routine," she said.

Don't be disappointed if pole dancing isn't your thing, as another class will be offered as well.

"We'll also do twerking, so there is a twerk teacher and we'll have a display with the more advanced twerk students and then any beginners can have a go," Ms Brown said.

The event takes place at 7.30-9.30pm on February 22.

For more information, find their Facebook page or phone Elements Pole Aerial Fitness on 0478 633 094.