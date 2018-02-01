Swimming campaign prompts Ipswich MP to seek answers

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH West MP Jim Madden wants an explanation about why Queensland has not followed other Australian states and introduced compulsory swimming programs in state schools.

The QT has joined 45 other newspapers across the state to call on the State Government to fund compulsory certified swim programs in primary schools.

Mr Madden, who was returning from Gatton on Wednesday, was surprised to discover the sunshine state's poor performance when it came to water education.

He wanted clarification on the complacency.

"That's something I'd want to discuss with the minister," he said.

"I'd want to hear an explanation why we're out of step with other states.

"I might be a simple explanation, but I'd like to clarify."

Mr Madden admitted the revelation surprised him, especially because of the state's water-based lifestyle.

"Having been told that, when Parliament resumes on the 13th of February, well prior to that, I'd be asking for a meeting with the minister," he said.

"Swimming is a really important part of physical education and safety.

"Learning how to swim is really important and was a really important part of my youth, I can tell you."

Responsibility for state schools falls with Minister for Education Grace Grace.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said swimming should be a part of the curriculum in the same way English, maths science and history were.

"I think we can do a lot more," he said.

"Safety in the water, whether it's in ponds or dams or pools or in the ocean, is critical.

"All Australian children need to learn to swim and need to know about water safety."

Mr Neumann, who learn to swim in school at the Jim Gardner Pool in Ipswich, said teaching kids at a young age was important.

"School swimming pools are just the place to learn with proper supervision and proper tutoring," he said.

"Parents have a role in this space as well.

"I applaud the Queensland Times for this campaign, I think it's really really important."