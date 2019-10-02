Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene.
Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene. Zizi Averill
News

Search for swimmer enters second day

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
1st Oct 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6AM: POLICE and other agencies have returned to where a swimmer went missing to continue the search for the person. 

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are searching the area around Araluen Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge for a person reported missing at about 5.45pm. 

The person was at the cascades with a group of friends before they were reported missing. 

It is understood SES are en route to the scene. 

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Finch Hatton Gorge following reports of a missing swimmer.

The alarm was raised about 5.30pm, but nothing has been confirmed. 

More police crews are on the way. No more is known at this time.

finch hatton finch hatton gorge mackay police police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Full-time protester booted off dole

    premium_icon Full-time protester booted off dole

    News A FULL-time activist protesting a housing estate near Ipswich has been booted off her dole payment, as MPs demand tougher scrutiny for unemployed professional...

    Housing development to bring 150 families to Somerset town

    premium_icon Housing development to bring 150 families to Somerset town

    News More than 150 residential lots are planned for Fernvale

    NRL side will create pathway and keep players off bar stools

    premium_icon NRL side will create pathway and keep players off bar stools

    News 'You can put in pathways for these good players to get through'.

    GRAPHIC: Teen faces lasting impacts of workplace injury

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: Teen faces lasting impacts of workplace injury

    News He underwent surgery and sustained damage to three fingers.