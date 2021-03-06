Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Swimmer critical after public pool incident

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 3:07 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was pulled from the water while swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Paramedics are treating the man after the "post immersion" incident at the pool off Marine Parade and Nind Street at Southport about 10.45am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

He was in a critical condition and paramedics were still at the scene as of 12pm, the spokeswoman said.

The man has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The centre has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Swimmer critical after public pool incident

More Stories

editors picks emergency water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHUTDOWN: Axe to fall on Springfield medical clinic

        Premium Content SHUTDOWN: Axe to fall on Springfield medical clinic

        Health Many patients have been left to wander what will become of their health records

        Ricky proud to celebrate Ipswich’s fantastic achievements

        Premium Content Ricky proud to celebrate Ipswich’s fantastic achievements

        Sport One of Ipswich Jets best keen to have a run even if it takes ‘about six weeks to...

        MISSING: Police fear for safety of young woman

        Premium Content MISSING: Police fear for safety of young woman

        News She was last seen leaving a Forest Lake home on Friday evening

        Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

        Health Frontline workers join more than 6500 others to recieve COVID jab since last...