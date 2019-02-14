Swim school dives into their first birthday celebrations

Rackley Swim Centre manager Estee Spring with students Ariana Blackwood and Piper Thorne. The centre will be celebrating their first birthday on February 23.

Rackley Swim Centre manager Estee Spring with students Ariana Blackwood and Piper Thorne. The centre will be celebrating their first birthday on February 23. Rob Williams

HUNDREDS of Ipswich children have learnt how to swim since Rackley Swimming opened its pool at the Redbank Plains Town Centre.

As the business begins preparations for its first birthday celebrations next week, swim school manager Estee Spring said it was a comfort knowing her students had learnt a vital skill which could save their lives.

"Since we opened in February last year, we have held approximately 2500 swimming lessons and are teaching 800 students," she said.

"Learning to swim is so important, that's why we have babies from two months old right up to kids who are aged 14.

"Two thirds of our program is designed and catered for kids who are under the age of four.

"We also do school swimming with two of the local primary schools."

While Rackley Swimming has 20 centres in southeast Queensland, itsfacility at Redbank Plains is its first one in Ipswich.

Ms Spring said the community had dived in and supported it from day one.

"We knew there was a real need right here, and we are so glad we chose to open here in Redbank Plains," she said.

"The community has been really supportive of us.

"They have helped us to achieve our goals. One of the goals we had was to carry out the year with all of our original team members. At the moment, we have 89 per cent of the original staff.

"We started with eight staff members, but we were able to double that, and now we have 16 people working here."

To mark its one-year milestone, the centre will host a big party with a water slide in the carpark, entertainment, come-and-try swim sessions and a sausage sizzle on Saturday, February 23, from 9am-1pm.