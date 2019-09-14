Swifts victory would be memorable for club, proud family

IN 1999 Ipswich rugby league legend Pat O'Doherty led Brothers to the premiership.

Twenty years later, his son Jake leads a rampaging Swifts into the grand final in its 100th season against the club where his father made his name.

Just like his old man, Jake has risen to become perhaps the competition's pre-eminent prop.

A Brothers' junior who featured in three losing grand finals for the club, he converted to the Bluebirds at the start of the season.

Sensing an opportunity to play A-Grade, his brother Luke also pledged his allegiances.

The hard-working siblings have the chance to emulate their old man's feats and etch their names into the history books underneath his.

Jake has relished the opportunity to pack down next to his little brother and said it would only add to the grand final experience.

"It has been my favourite part of this year,” he said.

"I told him he didn't have to follow me across because he has friends at Brothers. But he saw an opportunity to play A-Grade and grabbed it with both hands. It has been awesome being able to play with him and the grand final will be special as well. Playing a grand final with your little brother, you don't get to that every day.”

Jake said he was stoked to have led Swifts, which claimed its last premiership in 2010, back to the big dance.

He said players had been made aware of the club's rich history, which included producing players the calibre of the famous Walters' brothers.

"Ducky (coach Damian O'Donohue) is a mad Swifts' man,” he said.

"He has explained what it means to be a Swifts' player. We've had a lot of excited club old boys coming into the sheds after games and getting involved. It has been really good to see.”

O'Doherty said he did not know what to expect when he took the leap of faith to Purga but the boys had welcomed him with open arms.

He said the side's greatest asset was its unwavering self-belief and there was a feeling the team was on the verge of achieving something remarkable as the club celebrates a magnificent century.

"We'll be trying to do it for the club on the field,” he said.

"It has been a while between drinks and we're very keen to end the drought. The boys are all jumping out of their skin. You can't let the occasion get the better of you.”

The inspirational captain said a glut of talent left Swifts at the start of the season and the squad had been compiled from players who were previously involved in Reserve Grade at other clubs.

He said it would be a monumental achievement if the Bluebirds could keep their emotions in check and reward diehard supporters with a premiership.

"It is pretty special to bring together a group of blokes that couldn't crack A-Grade at other clubs and have a season like we've had, and be one win away from the premiership,” he said.

"Anyone who plays footy wants to win a grand final. My family has got a big footballing history. My old boy has won a few, and my cousins and uncles. I've tried a couple of times and haven't got there yet but I'm hoping this week we will.”

Tom Bushnell