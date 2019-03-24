Swifts strike back in heat as Bears get back-to-back boost

A Redbank Plains player looks to take on the Norths defence in this afternoon's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at North Ipswich. Redbank Plains won 24-12.

A Redbank Plains player looks to take on the Norths defence in this afternoon's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at North Ipswich. Redbank Plains won 24-12. Cordell Richardson

SWIFTS displayed the stronger mental application to overpower an injury-hampered Fasssifern side 46-6 in this afternoon's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade encounter at Purga.

A week after going down 46-0 to Goodna, Swifts were feeling uncomfortable again being deadlocked at 6-6 with Fassifern.

However, the Bluebirds turned it on in the second half to give coach Damian O'Donohue more to work on after some mixed early results.

"I'm happy,'' he said. "They showed some real good signs in the second half.''

O'Donohue said both sides were "very very'' sloppy in the first half, mainly due to the hot conditions.

"I just said 'hold the ball','' O'Donohue said, sharing his half-time message.

"That's all it came down to. Neither side could hold the ball.

"It was all just mental fatigue from the heat and stuff. You have got to concentrate.''

Swifts' man-of-the-match was Jake O'Doherty, in his first game as A-Grade captain.

"He led the way and was really good,'' the coach said.

Meanwhile, Redbank Plains coach John Leota was pleased to secure back-to-back victories despite some poor handling in this afternoon's 24-12 win over Norths at Keith Sternberg Oval.

"We were comfortable from the word go,'' Leota said.

"Norths put on a bit of pressure but we were well in control for most of the game.

"But we were still our worst enemy with our subs and too many dropped balls.

"It's definitely nice to be in the top four,'' the Bears coach said.

"We've just got to win the games that we should win.''

Centre TJ Leota was named the Bears' player of the match.

"He had a good game for me and took some pressure off in the forwards,'' he said.

The Bears tackle competition heavyweights Brothers in their next match at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve on Saturday night.

Norths brace for a clash with the try-happy Goodna side.

Defending premiers Fassifern will be hoping to get some key players back for their next battle against West End at Hayes Oval next Sunday.

Swifts have the round 4 bye.

RLI Rd 3: Swifts 46 def Fassifern 6 (scorers unavailable).

Redbank Plains 24 (Michael Pouhila 2, Michael Eldridge, Ali Fonoti tries; Farran Willett 2 goals) def Norths 12 (Silas Haines-Blackman, Anava Fesolai tries; Silas Haines-Blackman 2 goals).