Swifts stop threat of 'bad news' Bears

RUGBY LEAGUE: Swifts Bluebirds have booked a qualifying final date with Goodna after overpowering Redbank Plains 41-28 in the heat at North Ipswich Reserve this afternoon.

Billed pre-game as a battle of Swifts' big men versus the scintillating pace of the Bears, it was the Bluebirds' pack led by Jake O'Doherty and Hala Masila who controlled proceedings.

But they did not have it all their own way.

Despite featuring in a losing side, Redbank speedster Godfrey Okot collected four tries.

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said he was thrilled to stay alive in the competition but underwhelmed with the way his charges performed.

"It was a good hard slog,” he said.

"We were under pressure and we were able to respond.

"They are a bloody good side Redbank.

"They are tough. They just keep coming.”

Swifts flew out of the blocks, crossing twice within the opening five minutes.

The Bears responded and by half-time they held an 18-16 advantage.

Down the stretch Swifts took their chances, with Ricki Mato and Harold Mosby both jagging rare hat-tricks to set up the do or die clash with the Eagles.

Derek Hemopo was among the Bluebirds' best.

O'Donohue said Redbank Plains had been on a hot streak this season and his charges were pleased to have eliminated the threat.

He said it had taken sometime for the Bluebirds many of whom had been drawn from other clubs to bond but players now formed a united force and were on the verge of achieving something special.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade elimination final: Swifts 41 (Rick Mato 3, Harold Mosby 3, Jake O'Doherty 1 tries; Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku 6, Cameron Picker 1 goals) def Redbank Plains 28 (Godfrey Okot 3, Teomatavui Maseiga 1, Adrian Elder 1 tries; Farran Willett 3, Adrian Elder 1 goals).