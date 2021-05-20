Swifts setting standard: Can any team stop them?

Brothers centre Don Vilitama crosses for one of his three tries in his team's round 4 A-Grade victory over Goodna at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

THROUGH the great attacking play in Rugby League Ipswich Round four action, one club firmed as Premiership favourites.

Swifts again turned on a try feast against Norths.

Here's how this weekend's games shape up.

Saturday (5.30pm) - Brothers v Norths at Raceview

BROTHERS returned to form with a bang last weekend with a great win over Goodna.

Norths were on the end of a Swifts onslaught.

Brothers will be hoping playmaker Wes Conlon is okay. He was replaced at halftime. Most of Brothers attacking options come through him.

Conlon relies on his forwards setting the platform which then provides the required time to set up different plays to test the defence line.

The Brothers spine also is very well balanced and in form with McCarroll at the back, Conlon and Leisemann in the halves and Hinton at hooker.

Brothers Ipswich player Taj Hinton dives over to score in his team's Round 4 Rugby League Ipswich match against Goodna at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

Two players who are getting better as the season moves along are winger Don Vilitama, who has been in try scoring form, and number 14 Mitch Molloy, who has starred when he gets his chance.

Norths have endured an up and down start to the season with some good form mixed with some less than exciting form.

The Tigers need to repeat the great defensive effort they put in against the Jets but let themselves down last week with a lack of desire. They must get the ball out to Presley Lowe who has been in great form and is one of the hardest players in the league to pull down.

Forward Ethan Page also has been strong but he must have other willing forwards following his lead, which will give the Tigers the go-forward they will need in this clash.

What they lack in experience they gain in youthful energy but Norths need to use this in a way that suits their game plan.

This game is the annual "Matt Dennis Trophy Day," which is a special day for the Brothers club.

That will give them a huge home ground advantage.

Tip: Brothers.

Saturday (7pm): Jets v Goodna at Rosewood

THE Jets recorded back-to-back victories last weekend for the first time this season.

Goodna were put to the sword by a Brothers outfit that returned to form.

The Jets are getting better as the season moves along and the combinations are starting to click, which will be sending danger signs to all opposing sides.

Prop Nicholas Flocas has been strong in the past two games. He is starting to find his feet while John Schwalger is recapturing the form that made him one of the most dangerous forwards in the Volunteers Cup last year.

Add hooker and captain Jacob Teevan after charges by these two big men and the Jets have some serious go-forward.

While the forwards have been getting the accolades, their backs have been great with Toby, Langbein and Hughes all doing what coach Dennis has asked of them.

Goodna have a young side which gives them energy but that can only take you so far in most games. They need the experienced players in Fili Ioane, Tristan Sami and Trivendra Naidu to show the newcomers to senior football the way forward.

Soane Foa has been strong in the centres and more ball must get to wingers Brian and Devontae Timai who have shown flashes of brilliance this year.

The Eagles will get better as the season progresses but they must start games better and stay in the grind for longer periods if they are to win more games.

Tip: Jets.

Sunday (3pm): Swifts v Fassifern at Purga

SWIFTS are sweeping all before them with another comprehensive win last weekend over Norths.

Fassifern crashed back to earth from the previous week's win to lose to the Jets.

Swifts remain undefeated and have signalled to the competition that they are hungry to go through the season without suffering a loss.

The Bluebirds have the most dangerous outside backs with Okot, Valekapa and Vatuinaruku all in sensational form. They have carved up all opposition so far.

These three players have been superb but it has been the forwards that have given them the room by winning the middle of the field in the four victories so far this year.

Prop Paetou Samatua, second rower Brigg Hille and lock Derek Hemopo have been awesome in the opening rounds.

Fassifern have been good in most games but ball handling has let them down. They must control the ball and play the game at their pace which will give them a chance of causing a huge upset.

Mahe Paseka made a return two weeks ago and straight away he seemed to ignite the pack. However, they must keep going for the full 80 minutes.

The Bombers backs have been solid this year and if more clean ball can get to them then it will enable Kyle Gilloway, Dale Ward and Bernard Mosby to finish off some backline movements.

Swifts go into this clash as heavy favourites but have a few injuries which brings them down a little. They should still have enough firepower to overcome these losses.

Tip: Swifts.

NRL upwards

1. The Panthers just keep showing the rest of the competition that they are the real deal this year with another great team effort.

2. The Tigers have been down and out in the previous few weeks but awoke on the weekend with a stirring victory.

3. The NRL for its head high crackdown. It's a simple message to clubs. Tell your players to tackle lower or you will have them sitting on the sidelines.

NRL downwards

1. The Brisbane Broncos put in one of their worse performances of the year losing to Manly 50-6. How much lower can this club go?

2. The Titans, like the Broncos, also put in a dreadful effort and their semi chances are starting to slip away.

3. Titans forward Herman Ese'ese, who didn't get the memo about high shots. He was off side when he raced up and hit To'o high. He now has three weeks to think about his actions.

Winners

1. The North Melbourne Kangaroos who registered their first win of the season with a seven point victory over Hawthorn.

2. Basketballer Lauren Jackson has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's a huge honour for our greatest ever female player.

3. MotoGP rider Jack Miller who survived a chaotic race to win in Le Mans. That's back-to-back wins for Miller and has now put him in title contention.

Losers

1. Cameron Bancroft was front and centre in the ball tampering saga but couldn't let it die. He has thrown his ex-teammates under the bus now.

2. The Gold Coast Suns who put in a dreadful performance against rivals Brisbane and were flogged by 73 points.

Sporting birthdays May 20

1. 1943: Deryck Murray - West Indian wicketkeeper who played for his country in 62 Tests spanning 17 years.

2. 1968: Waisale Serevi - Fijian rugby union player who made his name as one of the greatest Sevens players to play the game.

On this day

1. 1983 - Larry Holmes defeats Tim Witherspoon by split decision to retain the WBC Heavyweight title.

2. 1991 - Michael Jordan is named NBA MVP for the second time. He would go on to win the award another three times.