Swifts players back in top grade for special occasion

The Swifts A-Grade hockey team ponder the state of play in Sunday’s season-opening draw with Easts. Picture: David Lems

CELEBRATING the club's 15th anniversary this year, Swifts A-Grade coach Brett Petersen welcomes a five-team women's competition.

After last year's Ipswich competition was reduced to four sides due to COVID concerns, the Bluebirds are back and ready to stake a claim for the 2021 finals.

"There's a bye weekend. The girls can organise other sporting commitments and family and stuff around the bye,'' Petersen said.

The Bluebirds join defending premiers Hancocks, Wests, Easts and Thistles in this year's competition.

"A few of these girls haven't played due to COVID last year,'' Petersen said. "We didn't have an A-Grade team.

"We have got lot of carers and disability care workers and RAAF people so their work wouldn't let them play in a sport like this.

"So we pulled our A-Grade last year but our Reserve Grade went pretty good. They made the final.''

Back in A Grade, Swifts opened the new season on Sunday night with a scoreless draw against Easts.

Petersen was confident his team, especially club stalwarts Susie "Foxie" Marcussen and co-captain Bridget McLean, would enjoy marking the club's milestone occasion.

"It's really good. I think Foxie and Bridget have been there since day dot,'' he said.

"It's good to see them still running around at a level that it is and it's good to see Easts have a team in again this year.''

Swifts women’s A-Grade hockey coach Brett Petersen is excited about the year ahead for his team and the club. Picture: David Lems

Easts A-Grade women's coach Chris Mantell agreed a five-team competition was important, having returned to help strengthen the senior ranks.

"There's definitely enough juniors there to support it,'' Mantell said.

"The more competition the better. It gets a bit stale playing the same teams over again.''

Having enjoyed past coaching successes with men and women at the club, Petersen welcomed a first hitout for his team.

He said Swifts still had another four or five players to return, including highly respected co-captain McLean. She will share the captaincy duties with Cara Shaw.

"The leadership should be good,'' the coach said.

The super fit Marcussen continues to provide constant attacking opportunities.

This year's Swifts team also includes Brisbane players like Georgie Dobbs.

"And we've got juniors coming through,'' the coach said.

They include state representative cousins Hayley and Lile Lenaghan and Lianna Doyle.

In the other A-Grade women's match on Saturday night, Thistles and Wests also remained deadlocked at 0-0.

Hancocks had the bye.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich Hockey Association Inc

Women's and girls results March 12-14

A Grade: Wests 0 drew Thistles 0; Easts 0 drew Swifts 0.

Reserve Grade: Bellbowrie 4 (D Greenlash 2, S Gaugg, C Casey) d Thistles 0; Norths 2 (B Forde, C Hinze) d Easts 0; Swifts 1 (K Dixon) d Wests 0.

R2 Grade: Hancock Brothers 9 (R Conway 3, K Nelson 2, M Kunde, J Rew, J Acfield C Hanly) d Bellbowrie Green 1 (M Cotter); Easts 3 (N Mckenzie 2, L Hollis) d Bellbowrie Gold 1 (D Ashton-Norton); Swifts 1 (J Phillp) drew Vets 1 (S Ashton).

A2 Grade: Bellbowrie 3 (D Greenlash 2, T McCulloch) d Hancock Brothers 0; Veterans 3 (T Sallaway, K Pudwell, A Burt) d Swifts 0; Thistles 7 (L Steele 3, C Heffernan, C Liddell, L Harris, J Klerks) d Wests 2 (P Timperley, S Lawrie).

C Grade: Swifts 1 (A Wells) d Easts 0; Northern Strikers d Wests on forfeit 3-0.

D Grade: Easts 11 (S Savage 3, G Batten 3, T McPeake 2, DJ Hollis 2, C Memory) d Hancock Brothers 0; Wests 3 (S Long 2, L Payne) drew Norths 3 (C Burns2, H Johnston).

E Grade: Wests 5 (A Gibson 2, G Emerson, A Daley K Willem) d Hancock Brothers 0; Thistles 6 (J White 3, E Janke, E White, I Scantlebury) d Swifts 0; Easts 5 (J Hansen 4, E Denton) d Northern Strikers 1 (R Jones).