Swifts look forward to another 100 years

RUGBY LEAGUE: “ANY help is better than no help,”

Those are the sentiments of Darren Boettcher as Swifts looks for an injection of volunteers to ensure the club prospers for another 100 years following a successful centenary celebration at its Booval headquarters on October 26.

New blood is needed after four of the Purga club’s finest, long-term servants decided to wind back their involvement at season’s end.

The tireless Desley Court, Vic Canfell, Margaret Kahl and Gary Christensen called game after making invaluable contributions over many years.

Boettcher said the four selfless volunteers had all played a vital role through difficult periods and he thanked them for their service.

He said the strident supporters personified everything that the club stood for and would look to pass the baton onto the next generation in order to preserve its traditions into the future.

“You don’t have to volunteer for the whole season,” Boettcher said.

“Come for a week. We just need help. I encourage people to do that for the club.”

Boettcher said operating a sporting club was no different to running a business.

He said the culture of either type of organisation was determined by its leadership and the people involved.

“Sport and business run parallel,” he said.

“What you put up with is your culture.

“It is all bout leadership and the rules and regulations in place.”

Mateship and family are the dominant values which have defined the Bluebirds and taken them to 10 A-grade premierships since inception.

Those key ideals were spoken of regularly by club greats from every era at the centenary dinner as they reflected on what the club meant to them.

“We had about 130 people and a really good mix of generations - 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and today,” Boettcher said.

“I was really impressed. Everyone was really passionate about the footy club making 100 years.”

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher discussed issues facing grass roots football and RLI chairman Gary Parker was also on hand as a range of memorabilia went under the hammer, raising much-needed funds for the club.