Swifts honoured to host Kim Walters charity day

LEGACY: Proud parents Kim and Kevin Walters. On Sunday Swifts will host a cancer fundraiser clash against Brothers. Kim sadly passed away in 1998 after a battle with breast cancer but the Choices program named in her honour has helped many cancer sufferers and their families.

KIM Walters was an inspiration to Kevin Walters and the many people in life that she touched with her courage and care.

That will be in evidence again in the Ipswich A grade rugby league clash on Sunday when Swifts host Brothers in the club's Kim Walters Choices gala charity day.

Kim Walters was the mother of Kevin's first three children and sadly passed away in 1998 after a battle with breast cancer.

Funds raised from Sunday's match will go towards The Wesley Hospital Choices Cancer Support Centre which assists those diagnosed with breast cancer and their family and friends.

Swifts club president Robbie Carr said the day was always a special one on the club's calender with the five Walters brothers, including Kevin, having played their junior football with Booval Swifts.

"We have the Kim Walters Choices charity day each year when we play Brothers,” Carr said.

"All the old boys in the club like Wayne Finch are close to Kevin and played with all the Walters boys when they were at the club.

"So far we have had Brothers and Swifts footy clubs and leagues clubs all donate and the players make a donations with their match payments.

"Anything raised through raffles on the day will go to the Choices program.”

The Bluebirds, in fourth place, are doing the Walters name proud and are on a high after securing a thrilling 16-all draw against Norths Tigers last week.

Carr said he was delighted with the way the club had performed this year.

"The only thing we lack is depth but when we get injuries and suspensions we have called up reserve graders who have really stepped up to the task, which is good” he said.

"The guys are really gutsing it out.

"Our coach Steve O'Connell is in his second year as A grade coach after winning a premiership with reserve grade in 2015.

"He has got a really good rapport with the guys and is doing a good job. They respond well to him.”

Harold Mosby (with ball) has been a strike weapon for Swifts. Inga Williams

The Swifts forwards have been playing tough and flying fullback Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku and centre Harold Mosby have added flair.

The duo love to chip and chase with Mosby a master at the art.

"Harold came to us from Fassifern last year after his brother-in-law Sam O'Connell came to us and told Harold about how much he enjoyed the culture of the club,” Carr, a former Ipswich Jet, said.

"Harold and Ratu are the kind of guys that make you wish you could wind back the clock and play alongside.”

Sunday will be a special day for Ipswich rugby league. Kevin Walters paid tribute to Kim in The Courier Mail in the leadup to the Maroons win in the State of Origin decider.

"Kim was a really big part of my playing career and an inspiration in many ways. She still is to this day,” Walters said in the interview.

Walters married Narelle Bristow, the mother of his two youngest children, in 2012. He went on to tell The Courier Mail how she had been "really driving me and helping me get to where we are now”.

"I really respect that and love her for that,” he said.

It is not known whether Kevin's commitments will allow him to attend Sunday's game but the Walters name will be well represented.

"The family is still heavily involved with the club and Drew (Andrew Walters) is always out at the games watching his three boys playing in reserve grade,” Carr said.