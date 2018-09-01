Swifts coach wary of a 'top-class' Norths

KEY MAN: Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue wants his side to make life a little easier for their gun fullback, Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku.

KEY MAN: Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue wants his side to make life a little easier for their gun fullback, Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku. Cordell Richardson

BACK in July, after Norths outplayed his side by 18 points at Keith Sternberg Oval, Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue declared the Tigers were his tip to win the grand final.

Now the Bluebirds boss and recently named RLI Senior Coach of the Year must guide his side past his prior tip if Swifts are to have a chance at their own grand final glory.

"Last time they beat us I picked them to win the comp. I guess I've got to take that back now,” O'Donohue joked, preparing for a tough hitout at North Ipswich Reserve today.

O'Donohue said opposition coach Mick Newton has "got them doing all the right things”, and suggested the Bluebirds would need to be better than they were against Fassifern last weekend if they are to win.

"Mick Newton is a top-class coach and they've had so many years together playing,” he said.

"We've gotta come out of the blocks flying and keep our foot down, because they won't stop.

"They'll keep coming, like Brothers found out last week.”

Norths "do the little things right” the Bluebirds coach said, and bring with them a different style of play to what Swifts had to deal with against Fassifern last time out.

"I think it's probably too late now to change too much. We just have to focus on our game,” O'Donohue said of the preparation for Norths.

"I don't think we've played to our full potential yet. We'll need to be pretty close to spot-on to beat them, I rate them very, very highly.”

RLI Player of the Year runner-up Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku was well-held by Fassifern last weekend.

O'Donohue wants his forwards to make the fullback's life a little easier today.

"We've got to bring him into the game more,” he said. "We'll have him backing the forwards up and hopefully they can slip a few offloads to him.”