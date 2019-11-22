Swifts calls for feedback on site sale

96 year old Lorna Clark has been part of the club for nearly 50 years. Photo: Cordell Richardson

MIXED concerns were raised and “rumours” addressed at community consultations this week, after Swifts Sports Club called upon their members and the public to provide feedback on the proposed purchase of their Booval site.

The club currently leases the site at 95A Brisbane Rd but has proposed to buy it off Ipswich City Council.

The vision outlined at both consultation nights was to “support the development and conduct of rugby league in particular and other sports in general.”

It intends to provide a modern club including bar and bistro areas, dining areas, bowling greens and bowlers office, and up to 180 pokie machines depending on demand.

An independent facilitator was brought in to conduct the consultation process.

“The club has sold its block of land at Purga and the realising of those sale proceeds will be the methodology of supporting that and paying for it,” Jacaranda Advisory Group’s Frank Balzary said.

“There are no external parties involved in this transaction. That is what I’ve been briefed on from the board of directors.

“I’ve heard the rumours that Easts are involved. I’ve heard that they’re going to come in as soon as it’s done and tip it upside down. I can only report to you what the board of directors has said to me, is that Easts are not involved.”

A council report from March stated otherwise.

“There are no related parties that have been formally identified,” the report noted.

“However, Swifts Leagues Club Ltd are being funded by an undisclosed third party to purchase the land from Ipswich City Council.”

According to the report, the facility was nearing the end of its useful life and major upgrades would be required to ensure the facility remains fit-for-purpose.

As at January 2 this year, Swifts were in arrears for both rent and rates.

“The current arrangements are unfavourable to council and the Ipswich community both from a financial and social benefit perspective,” the report stated.

Lorna Clark, 96, will have been a member with Swifts Womens Bowls Club for half a century next year. She wants to see the club survive and thrive.

“I’d hate to see it close down. I just love coming here. I’m on my own and if we didn’t have this club to come to, we’d be lost. We look forward to it every Thursday,” she said.

Others were against the purchase, expressing concerns around noise if the club was to redevelop or expand.

Swifts Sports Club has called for feedback on plans to buy and redevelop the site at Booval.

Former councillor and mayoral candidate David Martin expressed his own concerns about the proposed sale of the Booval site to Swift’s Sports Club.

He said he believed the sale should be put on hold until an elected council is in place.

“I just think it’s a shame if a council asset gets sold for a start, but if it is, then it should be a proper tender process,” he said.

“I also don’t really approve of the poker machines growing from 40 to 180.”

Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello said if the community engagement is properly done then the sale doesn’t need to wait for a new council.

“If the engagement is not done properly, and I have some concerns about how that’s being done at the moment, then I’m reticent to proceed,” he said.

Jacaranda Advisory Group consultant Frank Balzary said public notices about the consultation evenings were on the club’s website, posted inside the club and advertised in the QT.

Anyone can make a submission in writing or by email to Jacaranda Advisory Group before the closing date on November 28. More information can be found on the Swifts website.