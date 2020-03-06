Swifts build for RLI mission

SHARING THE LOAD: Swifts coach Stuart Brown has deployed a crack coaching team to guide the club to RLI glory. Picture: Cordell Richardson

SHARING THE LOAD: Swifts coach Stuart Brown has deployed a crack coaching team to guide the club to RLI glory. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Swifts will turn to club legend Stuart ‘Chunky’ Brown this season to take them all the way to the RLI A-grade crown.

Last year’s runners up have retained the majority of their grand final roster and are hellbent on going one step further.

Sometimes champion sides are fortified under the pressures, tensions and hardships encountered amid the furnace of a grand final loss.

As he prepares the Bluebirds for a campaign that will offer them a shot at redemption, Brown certainly hopes that is the case for this closely-bonded unit which rode a wave of emotion in the club’s 100th season and achieved so much without collecting the ultimate prize.

A staunch Bluebird, Brown held aloft the A-grade trophy as a player in sky blue. Just don’t ask him how many times.

“I don’t count them,” he said.

“I have a philosophy - the club keeps the premierships and I keep the friendships.

“That’s something I want this group to have. The friendship extends outside of football. Whenever you’re having a hard time your mates will be there to pick you up. They will always be there for you.”

It is that selfless approach which places relationships, the collective and the common goal above all else that will drive Swifts’ campaign.

Brown knows what it takes to climb the premiership mountain and is believed to be best-suited to provide this group with the game plan and values required to get there.

To give his troops the best chance of succeeding and ensure they do not suffer lethargy or any other lasting symptoms typically associated with a grand final hangover, he has assembled a well-respected coaching team capable of steering the club forward and delivering the premiership.

The man who occupied the helm during the centenary charge, Damian ‘Ducky’ O’Donohue steps into the assistant role.

O’Donohue and Brown have often worked together successfully in the past, guiding numerous teams to grand finals and they are hoping to replicate that winning formula.

“Chunky has a really good eye for the footy,” O’Donohue said.

“He sees things that other people don’t.”

O’Donohue and Brown will welcome additional support from strength and conditioning coach Wayne Finch, former RLI great Pat O’Doherty and the shrewd Shane Dell.

Brown said all members of the support staff had been enlisted for their considerable experience, football knowledge and ability to upskill and mould players on and off the field.

“Last year Ducky ran his own show, so this will be a bit different,” he said.

“It allows us to be a bit more hands-on and hear from different voices. What I say is not always going to be right.”

Brown said the playing group had embraced the refined set-up and was already reaping the benefits.

“The boys are really responding,” he said.

“Finchy has been putting them through some brutal workouts.

“We’ve been working on building their core strength and mental toughness.

“Fitness is a big thing in the local comp. If you are fit you are halfway there.”

Brown said O’Donohue was an excellent man manager who had instilled an auspicious and family-friendly culture during his tenure and this meant the bulk of the outfit beaten by Brothers in the decider could not wait to reunite at Purga this season.

The pack led by the competition’s premier prop Jake O’Doherty is expected to be the Bluebirds’ strength, while Ricki Mato and Harold Mosby are tipped to add strike out-wide

Mitch Molloy, Robbie Fletcher and Stuart Webb are the only notable losses. Swifts face Fassifern in round one at home and Brown hopes to see club supporters turn out in numbers to give the Bombers an inhospitable reception.