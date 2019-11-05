Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Paul Young performed at the Melbourne Cup before the main race.
John Paul Young performed at the Melbourne Cup before the main race.
News

Swift replacement no hit with fans

5th Nov 2019 2:34 PM

THE Melbourne Cup has struggled to shake off the absence of Taylor Swift as fans questioned the local acts chosen to replace the international music star.

Australian singers John Paul Young and Mahalia Barnes performed pre-race at Flemington.

Swift was due to sing at the Melbourne Cup but withdrew in September due to tour commitments.

Fans were quick to lament the replacement acts on social media, with Lachlan McKirdy saying: "Has there ever been a bigger downgrade?"

Rob Scott added: "Is this the Melbourne Cup or Carols by Candlelight?"

Jarrod Woolley said Young was a "bold choice" to replace Swift, signing his 1978 hit Love is in the Air.

However, some racing fans welcomed the change, with Olympia Kwitowski saying she was "stoked" Young was chosen to perform.

Australian Idol runner-up Anthony Callea sung the national anthem and a choir was part of the pre-race entertainment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
celebrity horse racing melbourne cup day melbourne cup entertainment music taylor swift

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highway closed after power lines spark fire

        premium_icon Highway closed after power lines spark fire

        News Traffic on the Warrego Highway is at a standstill in both directions.

        • 5th Nov 2019 2:38 PM
        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Windy weather causes train delays in our region

        Breaking TransLink is reporting train delays due to high winds.

        Water works in quiet Ipswich suburb this week

        premium_icon Water works in quiet Ipswich suburb this week

        News Queensland Urban Utilities will begin work this week.

        WARNING: Smoke haze expected to remain around fire site

        premium_icon WARNING: Smoke haze expected to remain around fire site

        News Drivers have been urged to drive to the conditions.