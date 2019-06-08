Swich On and help out Ipswich Hospital

Swich On are hosting a their annual Calcutta event. Swich On crew from left, Michael Kelly, Brad Bulow, Danny Riggs and Andrew Coates.

Swich On are hosting a their annual Calcutta event. Swich On crew from left, Michael Kelly, Brad Bulow, Danny Riggs and Andrew Coates. David Nielsen

ONCE again prominent Ipswich not-for-profit Swich On Inc is holding their annual Ipswich Cup Calcutta charity event.

This year the beneficiaries will be both Swich On Inc and Steve Rainbow from Articulate Framing, who is undertaking a future 12-hour cycling challenge, with all proceeds going to 1200kms For Kids charity.

Mr Rainbow said his share of the proceeds will go towards vital equipment for the Ipswich Hospital.

"Last year, in partnership with Swich On Inc, Humpty Dumpty Foundation and 1200kms for Kids we raised enough funds were raised to allow the hospital to purchase a jaundice detector for the children and families department and a RAD-5 pulse oximeter for the maternity ward,” he said.

"This year we're hoping to again raise enough for a RAD pulse oximeter, hopefully two, which are valued at nearly $4500 each.”

All babies in the hospital are checked for jaundice daily and the detector helps clinicians to determine jaundice levels through the skin without harming the baby.

A RAD pulse oximeter ensures correct and safe oxygen delivery during highly critical times in an effort to prevent damage to organs such as the brain, eyes and lungs.

Swich On Inc president Brad Bulow said the annual event enjoys great support from within the Ipswich community.

"If you've never been to a Calcutta before it's a lively event and the perfect way to get into the spirit of the Ipswich Cup weekend,” he said.

"We're proud to support Steve once again in his efforts to help our local kids when they need it most.”

"Swich On Inc is also working towards funding other mental health initiatives and we look forward to announcing these in the future.”

Swich On Inc seeks to deliver a number of fundraising activities throughout the year to fulfil health related objectives and provide an opportunity for supporters to enjoy social events and the company of like-minded individuals.

For more information about the event, visit www.swichoninc.org, or head along to the event on June 14 at the Ipswich Jets Leagues Club.