Swich on and help Ipswich Hospital

GOOD CAUSE: Swich On is hosting a Christmas race day for charity. Swich On crew from left, Michael Kelly, Brad Bulow, Danny Riggs and Andrew Coates.
IPSWICH business group Swich On is getting ready to go to the races to raise much needed funds in the lead-up to Christmas.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation will be the beneficiary from the up-coming Swich On Christmas Race Day, to be held at Bundamba Racecourse on December 15.

The day at the races features live music and great food, in addition to the on-track action starting from noon.

Swich On president Brad Bulow said fun was the order of the day for the event, now in its sixth year.

"We had 320 people last year but this year we are aiming for 4-500," Mr Bulow said.

"We've got the live music and we are trying to make it a bit more of a thing for everyone to enjoy."

Swich On hosts four major events per year, raising money for men's health and other important causes.

Tickets are $70.

About Swich On

Started in November 2011 by a number of local Ipswich businessmen.

Swich On's primary objectives is promoting awareness of men's health issues and raising money for men's health causes.

Swich On seeks to deliver a number of fundraising activities throughout the year to fulfil these objectives and provide an opportunity for members to enjoy social events and the company of like-minded individuals.

Event details

  • Swich On Christmas Race Day, Friday, December 15 at Ipswich Turf Club, from noon.
  • Tickets $70, book through Eventbrite

