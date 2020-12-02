Swerving ute leads police to interesting cabin smell

HILUX driver Aaron Mitchell was reported to police by another road user when his ute was seen being driven erratically.

Mitchell then got up the nose of police when officers sniffed out more potential trouble for him.

An Ipswich court heard the police detected the smell of cannabis coming from the driver’s cabin.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, the driver Aaron Parry Mitchell, 37, a tradie from Wynnum, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a dangerous drug at East Ipswich on October 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police received information at 6.30pm about a blue Toyota HiLux being driven erratically and allegedly swerving all over the road.

It was intercepted in Jacaranda Street.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis in the motor vehicle. Officers asked why cannabis could be smelled so strongly and he declined to answer,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“A clip seal bag found in his shorts pocket held 6.4grams of cannabis. He became combative, telling police to get f***ed.”

Sgt Caldwell said the offence meant Mitchell had breached his $500 good behaviour bond imposed for a previous offence.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Mitchell regretted having been combative with police.

“He was mainly angry with himself. The 6.4 grams of cannabis is consistent with personal use,” Mr Hoskin said.

“He is 37 and has been a plasterer for 23 years.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he was concerned that just two months after being placed on a $500 bond Mitchell was back before the court.

Mr Kinsella forfeited his $500 bond, and sentenced Mitchell to a supervised six-month probation order. It will include drug programs and urine testing.