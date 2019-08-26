Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sweethearts die minutes after marrying

by New York Post
26th Aug 2019 6:10 AM

 

A young Texas newlywed couple died in a car crash just minutes after tying the knot, authorities said.

The New York Post reported that Harley Joe Morgan, 19, and his bride, Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, 20, were killed after leaving their wedding ceremony at a courthouse in the town of Orange, which is 150km of east of Houston.

 

Harley Morgan and bride Rhiannon. Picture: Supplied
Harley Morgan and bride Rhiannon. Picture: Supplied

The couple left the parking lot and merged onto State Highway 87 when their car was struck by a pick-up truck, police said.

The groom's mother, who was driving behind them, tried desperately to save the couple to no avail, news station KDFM reported. Both Harley and his bride were pronounced dead at the scene.

"I watched my baby die," Kennia Morgan told the news station. "I'm still wearing my son's blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car."

She said the pair were high school sweethearts and the "only thing that they wanted was to get married".

 

The couple shortly before the crash. Picture: Supplied
The couple shortly before the crash. Picture: Supplied

 

"They haven't even been married for five minutes," Ms Kennia said.

Police said the truck driver wasn't injured in the incident. The vehicle had been towing a trailer with a tractor when it collided with the couple's car.

The crash is under investigation, authorities said.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks fatal crash texas wedding

Top Stories

    Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

    premium_icon Three teens hurt as stolen Ipswich car crashes at Annerley

    News A STOLEN car carrying four teenagers has rolled after crashing in Brisbane south.

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:33 AM
    Man busted with four kinds of drugs in his system

    premium_icon Man busted with four kinds of drugs in his system

    Crime A magistrate has warned a man about taking a cocktail of drugs.

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
    Springfield boss back to say thanks to teachers

    premium_icon Springfield boss back to say thanks to teachers

    News Two-hundred teachers told of the important role they play in future

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:30 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 26th Aug 2019 6:45 AM