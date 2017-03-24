CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

UNDER the Akubras and behind the bar, there could be the first ever CMC Rocks Sweetheart Saloon wedding this weekend.

The speed dating event is back for a second year and organisers are confident cupid may come to the festival to work his country magic.

Potential suitors had five minutes to get to know a complete stranger and potentially strike up a match to remember.

Troy Fullerton and Madison McGoldrick threw their hats in the ring, willing to spare a few moments away from the lead acts to find a possible friendship or even romance.

Madison said there was a chance she could find her Prince Charming.

Country & Roots Festival CMC Rocks is back at Willowbank in 2017. Nikki Squire and Ellen Amy of Sydney. David Nielsen

"It was a bet I lost obviously, my friends said you won't do that and I said watch me," she said.

"I'm went into it with an open mind, I think it will be good to meet people and see why everyone else is here. I might find my prince charming."

She said CMC rocks was the perfect place to get to know people with the same interests.

"It's so upbeat, everyone is having a good time, there are never any troubles and everyone gives each other a hand. It's just fantastic. It's good vibes and good music," she said.

"I really love the artists, the atmosphere and just the good time everyone has."

Troy said he volunteered for speed dating to make the most of similar types of people in the same place.

"I'm a massive country music fan and I always said I would go one day - now is the time, I'm really excited," he said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting new friends and some like-minded people and get to meet some country music artists."

Speed dating organiser Georgie Luxton said the event made a bold return following a positive repose to last year's festival.

"A lot of people come from secluded areas where it might not be easy to meet someone, so this is a chance to get to know a bunch of people with common interests and give the opportunity to sit down and have five minutes with someone to see if they can fall in love," she said.

"Everyone loved it last year. We might have our first Sweetheart Saloon wedding."

Get to know us

Troy Fullerton, 19, apprentice electrician, Sunshine Coast

Troy Fullerton Contributed

"I'm really adventurous and keen to try anything, I'm a really big country music fan and a fan of outdoors as well, camping and fishing. I'm going into it with a pretty open mind, I'd like to make some new friends as well."

Madison McGoldrick, 18, motorbike company employee, Beaudesert

"I'm a fun red head who's always out there and adventurous, I'm just having a good time type of person."