How you can play a round for a good cause

Preview photo for the upcoming Team Cupcake Golf Day, which will be held on August 30. Janette Czernia and Ruthie Farrar. Cordell Richardson

YOU can help Ipswich families undergoing cancer treatment by registering a team for an upcoming charity fundraiser at Sandy Gallop Golf Course.

The golf day was organised by Janette Czernia from Team Cupcake. This is a not-for-profit organisation that supports people during one of the hardest times of their lives.

"We support men and women who are going through cancer treatment in the Ipswich area," Mrs Czernia said.

"They might need a little help financially, so we can help pay their bills.

"We also supply meals, we help arrange transport and connect them with services they need. For example, if someone needs a headscarf, we can show them where to go and organise payment for them."

Team Cupcake has helped thousands of families since it began 10 years ago.

Mrs Czernia said all money raised from the golf day will stay in the city.

"The money raised doesn't go to other charities outside the city - it stays right here to help local families," she said.

Mrs Czernia hopes a few more teams will sign up.

"It's a really fun day out," she said.

"We all have lots of laughs and there are games we play on the course. We encourage players to bring along a few $5 notes so they can take part in the games."

Battery World in West Ipswich will sponsor the event and has provided $1000 worth of prizes to win on the day.

Players will be provided with lunch at the event on Friday, August 30.

It begins at 11.30am before tee off at noon.

To register a team, phone Janette on 0419 011 921 or email teamcupcakeinc@gmail.com.

The Sandy Gallop Golf Course is at 100 Lobb St, Churchill.