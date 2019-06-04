Sweet treats destined for the Top of Town precinct

NEW HOME: Antoinette Mobb is moving The Cake Mobb to 173 Brisbane street which was formerly Adams' Cake Shop and most recently Cactus Espresso.

SUPPORT has poured in for cake-maker extraordinaire Antoinette Mobb who is opening a shop front in the Top of Town precinct.

Ms Mobb has been full-time cake baking as The Cake Mobb since September last year and in that time has mustered immeasurable support from the community.

"I was home-based originally, then I was in the Limestone Emporium ... but they closed down in April so I obviously couldn't stay there,” she laughed.

"This will be my first full-blown cafe shop front.”

Ms Mobb is taking over the former Cactus Espresso Bar site at 173-175 Brisbane Rd.

"When I was in the Emporium I just got such a huge amount of positive feedback from the local people,” she said.

"They were so encouraging and so supportive so I thought you know I'm going to jump in and have a go.

"The local shop owners here in the Top of Town have just been amazing.

"Even the cafe owners have jumped in and they're so excited.

"Really that local support and encouragement gave me the confidence to step out and have a go.”

Along with her amazing cakes, Ms Mobb will be doing dessert, high tea, and light meals - as well as coffee.

"That will all happen and we'll also be having cake decorating classes here,” she said.

"We'll also be having a small retail section for cake decorating equipment.”

Baking has always been a hobby of Ms Mobb's but it's a far cry from her former day job where she worked as a veterinary nurse at the RSPCA Campus at Wacol.

"It was a very big step for me to resign from veterinary nursing, especially because I loved the animals, but this is my passion. Making cakes and cupcakes has always been a hobby of mine,” she said.

Fingers crossed, Ms Mobb said she hoped to be open by the end of the month.