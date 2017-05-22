25°
News

Cookies for dogs? Yes, they do exist

Myjanne Jensen
| 22nd May 2017 1:09 PM
Sweet Themes raising funds for this year's Million Paws Walk.
Sweet Themes raising funds for this year's Million Paws Walk.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORGET dog treats, dog cakes and cookies are now the rage among dog owners.

As part of the RSPCA's annual Million Paws Walk, Springfield's Sweet Themes cookie cutter and baking goods expert was on site at the Ipswich version of the event yesterday to help raise funds for the cause.

Sweet Themes owner, Karenza Hill said it was a fantastic day and was proud to have been a part of the event for the first time.

Sweet Themes at this year's Million Paws Walk.
Sweet Themes at this year's Million Paws Walk.

"We went to the Million Paws Walk as we are an official RSPCA community supporter, so we raise funds through our Precious Paws pack," Mrs Hill said.

"Yesterday we allowed people to mix any set of six cookie cutters, but normally each pack would include three dogs bones, a paw print, a doghouse and a dog.

"The dog bone was actually the most popular with people wanting to make treats, so a couple of people bought the dog bone to actually make a birthday cake for their dogs.

Sweet Themes at this year's Million Paws Walk.
Sweet Themes at this year's Million Paws Walk.

"Quite a few people actually said that they regularly bake cakes for their dogs and thought the dog bone was really cute."

Sweet Themes raised a total of $160, with all proceeds going towards the RSPCA.

Topics:  ipswich rspca million paws walk springfield sweet themes

Ipswich brewed beer wins top gong

Ipswich brewed beer wins top gong

It's official: Pumpyard sells the best Pilsner

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Cookies for dogs? Yes, they do exist

Sweet Themes raising funds for this year's Million Paws Walk.

Sweet Themes' cookie cutters raise funds for good cause

Car drives into concrete wall at Coles

Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

A driver has been taken to hospital after his car hit a wall

Local Partners

Show legend returns to post after being run over by float

FOR absolute total dedication to the Ipswich Show look no further than 85-year-old Kalbar farmer Syd Haag.

Public input sought for flood evacuation, exhibition centre

Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow at the 'Have Your Say' booth for the Showgrounds redevelopment.

Ipswich Show Society ramping up their big plans for redevelopment

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

IPSWICH SHOW: What's on at the showgrounds today

Ipswich Show 2017. Sasha Bondzulic and Kirra Peel.

THE show fun continues today with plenty of rides, games and stunts

Five things to do this weekend

Bumper cars at the Ipswich Show on Friday.

What's on in Ipswich

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit and impresses his coach Delta Goodrem.

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis: "I was born a boy"

Wentworth star Daniielle Alexis has revealed she was born a boy

Movie with scenes from Hervey Bay screens in US cinemas

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

The thriller has been picked up by a major production company.

Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks announce White House bid on SNL

Dwayne Johnson is “officially” running for president in 2020

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

The Voice: Kelly Rowland stunned by singing trio’s demands

We feel your pain, Kelly.

Trio refused to sing anything but Gospel songs

Rachael ready for her knockout Voice performance

DREAM COME TRUE: Grafton singer Rachael Noakes will compete in the knockout round of The Voice tonight.

Rachael in Deltas 'family'

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

MUST SELL!!

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $369,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Buy and Benefit! Dual Living, Dual Income!

76 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 $539,000

Situated on 661m2 Corner Block, in the highly sought-after suburb of Yamanto, currently returning a solid $595 per week, this competitively priced investment is a...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 $349,000 Per...

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

THE PERFECT SUB-DIVIDER - IN A QUALITY LOCATION !!

11 Greenham Street, Raceview 4305

House 2 1 3 $299,000 neg

Situated in a quiet sought after area on a massive, flat 1012m2 block, this is the subdivider you've been waiting for. Block with this kind of potential rarely...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

REVEALED: The worst places to rent in Ipswich

SEE if your suburb makes the list

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!