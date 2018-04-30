Menu
Ben Ungermann of Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream and Nicole Stevenson, both contestants on last season's MasterChef serve up ice cream at the inaugural Jacaranda Dinner for Hospice.
Sweet night under the stars raising money for a good cause

30th Apr 2018 4:55 PM

A MAGIC night of food, friends and fun will turn into an annual event for Ipswich Hospice.

Saturday's inaugural Jacaranda Dinner transformed Orion's Main Street into a dinner venue under the stars.

The event, Ipswich Hospice Care's biggest fundraiser of the year, will now be a regular with special guests Ben Ungermann and Nicole Stevenson from MasterChef already keen for the next one.

Guests enjoyed a five course meal, wine, music from the very talented Taylor Wilton and the opportunity to interact with the two Ipswich chefs all while raising money for Hospice.

Event coordinator Kerryn Costello said the night came with the chance to sample Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream served by Ben and Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

"It was an absolutely magical night, all the hard work and dedication of everyone involved paid off when we saw our vision come to life,” Mrs Costello said.

"We hope this event will continue to grow and evolve each year to become the must-attend event for the Ipswich Community.

Ipswich Hospice chairman Peter McMahon said the event raised funds for Hospice, while also bringing it to the forefront of people's minds.

"With ongoing and growing support from our community we can continue to provide this calibre of event,” Mr McMahon said.

