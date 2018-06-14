'Sweet!' Farmers tipping bumper strawberry crop

STRAWBERRIES will likely drop in price this winter with farmers expecting a record bumper crop.

Growers have welcomed the cool change which has produced high-quality fruit two to three weeks ahead of schedule. Strawberry runners (baby plants) are planted in early March and usually take eight weeks to grow. The fruit is normally hand picked two times a week but bumper crops allow farmers enough strawberries for three pickings a week.

Ashbern Farms produces strawberries all year round and is co-owned by Jon and Bernadine Carmichael, and former employee Brendon Hoyle.

The Carmichael family has been growing strawberries in southeast Queensland for more than 40 years.

"With bumper crops coming in this year, there'll be plenty of strawberries to go around and it'll hopefully push the prices down so more people get the chance enjoy our Queensland strawberries," said Jon.

The cool nights produce sweeter fruit and farmers rely on native bees population to boost the pollination process during the warm, dry daytime.

