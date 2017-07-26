Sweet dreams, little ones

FALLING asleep has never been so cute.

Mem Fox's Time for Bed is the ultimate bedtime story for kids across the nation, and you can get it for just $2.30 with today's paper.

This beautifully- illustrated book shows baby animals getting ready for bed with some gentle encouragement from their parents.

Your kids will catch the drowsiness from the calves, mice and foals and drift off into a lovely deep, sweet sleep.

This is the fourth book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

Coming up with The Queensland Times tomorrow is I Went Walking.

Here are the 15 books to collect

Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail)

Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (The Queensland Times)

Tuesday, July 25 - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (The Queensland Times)

Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (The Queensland Times)

Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (The Queensland Times )

Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (The Queensland Times)

Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (The Queensland Times)

Sunday, July 30- The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail)

Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (The Queensland Times )

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (The Queensland Times)

Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (The Queensland Times)

Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (The Queensland Times)

Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (The Queensland Times)

Saturday, August 5- Waltzing Matilda (The Queensland Times)

Sunday, August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information, head to greataussiestories.com.au