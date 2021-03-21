Sweet couple celebrates milestone Diamond anniversary

Flinders View couple Ron and Eunice Shanahan celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary this month. Pic: Ipswich First

MORE than sixty years on, the love Ron and Eunice Shanahan have for one another remains as enduring as the day they first met.

The couple, who last week celebrated their Diamond anniversary, first laid eyes on each other on New Year’s Day at Thames Embankment in London 1960.

It was just a few weeks later on Valentine’s Day when the pair became engaged.

Despite the romance proving to be nothing short of a fairy tale, Mrs Shanahan said they were faced with some initial challenges early on.

She was just 19 at the time, while her soon-to-be husband was aged 23.

“We couldn’t get married until 1961 as my parents would not give their permission, as I was under 21 and parental consent was mandatory back then,” she said.

Flinders View couple Ron and Eunice Shanahan on their wedding day in 1960.

“They thought we were too young and just rushing things.”

Their instant connection, however, has since cemented itself as anything but fleeting.

Earlier this month the adorable duo received a letter from Queen Elizabeth to commemorate their 60th wedding anniversary.

In 1973 - 12 years after they wed - the pair migrated to Australia from England, moving to Ipswich some years later.

“We lived in Clayfield for three years, before moving to Raceview in 1976,” she said.

They now call Flinders View home.

“Ipswich has grown and developed exponentially since we moved here.

“We have never been back to England as we have everything here that we want and need.”

Ron and Eunice Shanahan with family members on their wedding day.

The secret to a long and happy marriage, Mr Shanahan said, was sharing common interests, hopes and dreams, and having fun together.

“Equality, respect and sense of humour,” he said.

“We have many interests in common, including writing for English and Australian national stamp magazines.”

“We also wrote and produced a book about the Bluebirds Concert Party of Ipswich who raised funds for local charities, a copy of the book is held in Ipswich Central Library.”

Mrs Shanahan said plenty of changes had occurred in Ipswich during their decades living in the area.

“The bypass was put through Raceview Estate and we watched that being built, taking many photos over the years,” she said.

