Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
News

Sweet combo: Bundy business releasing new snack

Rhylea Millar
19th Aug 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

 

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.
CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.

 

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional 250g sized block.

Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.

bundaberg bundaberg ginger beer lifestyle queensland whittakers chocolate
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Premium Content Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

        Council News A new dental clinic is in the works with plans submitted to Ipswich City Council. Here’s where it will go.

        Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Premium Content Woman rushed to hospital after horse kick to face

        Breaking A WOMAN has suffered a significant laceration after a horse kicked her head.

        School leaver gets the early bird special

        Premium Content School leaver gets the early bird special

        News An Ipswich high school student has scored a first class ticket to her dream...

        IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full name’s of 185 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in court