Sweet Chassis dominates Super Sedans

MOTORSPORT: Ipswich’s sultan of the speedway Mat Pascoe is in familiar territory atop the Super Sedan Series.

It has been a superb opening four rounds for the manufacturer, with Sweet Chassis cars setting the pace.

The reigning champion has finished no lower than second and he commands a significant lead as he steers towards a fourth successive Queensland Title at Kingaroy on December 14.

Despite being preoccupied in the workshop, he triumphed at Maryborough and finished runner up at Toowoomba and Rockhampton, bested only by vehicles he had created.

In round four at Archerfield Speedway, the experienced wheel man continued the impressive form to take the chequered flag but not before facing a rigorous test of his skills.

When his steering was severely affected after nearly coming to grief in the lead-up heat, his industrious pit crew worked swiftly to ensure repairs were finished in the nick of time for the speed demon to take his place on the grid for the final feature 30 laps.

Pushed all the way by Darren Kane in his Dominator-built vehicle, Pascoe went onto win with a fastest lap time of 14.996 seconds.

In a testament to his design and construction abilities, four of the top five cars across the line were Sweet Chassis manufactured, including one which was completed just last week at the company’s Willowbank headquarters.

Pascoe said the result was particularly pleasing because he had been so busy building cars for rivals, he had not yet had a chance to refine his own.

He encountered minor issues in the first three hit-outs but his Sweet Chassis was back to its scintillating best and in exclusive company on Saturday night.

“The customers cars are going good too,” he said.

“There were a few drivers who are normally up front that weren’t there, so all of our (Sweet Chassis) guys were up there, which made it special.

“They all have the same set-up so it comes down to the driver. I don’t mind my customers beating me, it is better for business.”