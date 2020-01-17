Sweet boost for our hardworking volunteer firefighters

VOLUNTEER firefighters from the Ipswich region are planning to buy safety equipment and training items for their shed with funds raised from a bake sale and sausage sizzle this weekend.

The Ipswich community is urged to go to the Karalee Shopping Village this Sunday to buy freshly-made cakes, biscuits and slices, as well one of our nation’s top delicacies, a sausage in bread topped with sauce and onions.

Several Ipswich residents have been hard at work in the kitchen, making up trays of tasty treats for the sale, with proceeds to be donated to the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade.

The event has been organised by Karalee resident Gina Morris, with the help of her husband Karl and son Mitchell, who wanted to help our city’s brave firefighters.

Mitchell Buchanan, Gina Morris and Karl Morris have been busy preparing for a bake sale and sausage sizzle at the Karalee Shopping Village to help raise money for the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade.

Mrs Morris said she wanted to help local firefighters who bravely came to the fore to defend lives and properties not only in Ipswich and the surrounding districts, but also in New South Wales.

“They donate so much of their own time to save the lives of people and animals in our community,” she said.

“They are volunteers and do all of this for free, so I believe we as a community should support them.

“We would like as many people as possible to come down on the day and meet some of the firefighters and support the cause.”

A number of local businesses have also come on board to help by donating to the fundraiser by donating meat and prizes for a raffle.

The community has also jumped on board to make sure the day is a big success, with women from the Western Pride set to make an appearance on the day, as well as the Brisbane Roar mascot Roary.

This is the second fundraiser Mrs Morris has held. She organised a barbecue last week which brought in $570.

Firefighters from the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade have not only defended Ipswich from blazes, but also communities in New South Wales.

Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade first officer Denis Mahon said he was “extremely grateful” for the support shown by the Ipswich community.

Mr Mahon said money raised from this weekend’s fundraiser would go towards buying vital pieces of equipment to keep his volunteer firefighters safe when danger arises.

“We’re needing to renew a lot of our safety equipment in our fire shed,” he said.

“We are also a reasonably large brigade and we do a lot of training, so we need a training facility, which we will do by extending our shed.”

Mr Mahon said he and his team were appreciative of efforts made by people to help raise funds during this national crisis.

“We are at the forefront of the disaster, not behind it, so we don’t get to interact with the community a lot,” he said.

“Knowing the community has confidence in us and wants to support us, that’s really reassuring.”

The bake sale and sausage sizzle will be held outside of Woolworths at the Karalee Shopping Village, with things kicking off at 9am. The raffle will be drawn at 2.30pm.