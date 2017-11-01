Business

Swankbank fires up this week

THE commissioning of Swanbank E's gas-fired power station started this week, to make sure it's back online by 1 January 2018.

The Government-owned Corporation Stanwell is finalising the recruitment process with only four of the 16 jobs remaining to be filled.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said increasing supply by switching the 385MW mothballed plant back on was a key initiative of Labor's $1.16 billion Powering Queensland Plan.

"Queensland is an energy powerhouse with the most secure system in the nation," he said.

Topics:  ipswich business swanbank e power station

Ipswich Queensland Times

