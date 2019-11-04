Swanbank taskforce to stay on stench job

SWANBANK STENCH: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the taskforce had been extended to crackdown on unpleasant odours.

SWANBANK STENCH: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the taskforce had been extended to crackdown on unpleasant odours. Inga Williams

THE role of a taskforce working to address an odour problem at Swanbank has been extended for another two years, after thousands of complaints were made about the stench in the area.

The Odour Abatement Taskforce was brought in by the State Government to investigate the source.

As at October 18, more than 3600 reports had been received by the taskforce, 236 inspections had been completed by Field Response Officers, and 1616 community interactions ha d been made by Community Engagement Officers.

The department had also issued 19 formal warning notices to a range of operators including composting operators, landfill operators and regulated waste transporters.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said about $100,000 worth of fines had been issued since the taskforce began operating.

"We have some of the highest environmental standards in the world and Queensland has a strong record when it comes to compliance. We are serious about this problem for residents who have to put up with this,” Ms Enoch said.

"The $2.5 million taskforce was in direct response to significant community concerns raised through two independent community surveys from last year and this year.

"The team has been co-ordinating resources to investigate and respond to issues raised by the community through feedback received from the survey.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the continuation of the work of the Odour Abatement Taskforce was important to ensure the Ipswich community continued to have a quick response to any odour concerns.

"The community wants us to act, and that's why the Queensland Government has responded again by continuing the taskforce for another two years,” Ms Howard said.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said locals recognised the taskforce's work.

"There are a number of industries in the Ipswich area that may produce bad odours. These include composting operators, landfill operators and landscaping supplies operators,” Ms Miller said.

"We understand these industries have been in the area for a long time, but our population is growing and residents living nearby have a right to stand on their deck and not have to cover their nose.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said he was pleased with the decision to continue the taskforce.

"I have been advocating for the continuation of this work, which is having an enormous benefit for the people in this region,” Mr Madden said.

The taskforce is publishing all enforcement information online. This information is updated regularly and can be found at www.qld.gov.au/odourbusters.

To supply information about odour nuisance or to speak to someone about Swanbank, call 1300 130 372 (option 3).