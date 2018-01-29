SWANBANK STINK: Council meeting reveals spike in complaints

THE mysterious Swanbank smell attracted a spike in complaints during the summer months.

For years, residents in some Ipswich suburbs have complained of a foul odour carried on the wind that regularly impacts Collingwood Park, Ripley and surrounding suburbs.

Ipswich City Council reported a spike in complaints over recent months, described in this week's committee meetings.

Complaints related to the smell are referred to the State Government Environment Department.

Between October and December, 46 complaints from 26 members of the public were lodged with the State Government's Environment Department.

The department says the majority of complaints came from Ripley, South Ripley, Flinders View and Redbank Plains.

Yet no fines have been issued since 2016 and, when the QT asked, the department did not outline any recent enforcement, investigative or monitoring activity related to the smell.

In 2016, the Environment Department slapped two operators with three fines worth $11,780 each.

One of those, issued in October to an operator at Swanbank, was successfully appealed in court and the fine ultimately withdrawn.

In September 2016, two fines were also issued to an operator at Tivoli. The State Government says there are several activities within the Swanbank area with the potential to produce the type of odour being reported.

That includes two commercial composters and three landfills.

The department urged residents to continue reporting the odour.

"...Community members who experience an odour that affects their day-to-day activities (should) report the issue as soon as possible to the 24 hour Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372 or by email to pollutionhotline@ehp.qld. gov.au," a department spokesperson said.

"Prompt reporting is essential as this allows a timely investigation to occur, maximising the potential to identify problems if they exist."

Environment group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments president Jim Dodrill said the State Government needed to do more to address community concerns regarding the odour.

He said the source of the smell should not mystify department officials and inspectors.

"Anybody can drive up there, any day of the week, to any of those operations and immediately find the source of the offending odours," Mr Dodrill said.

"I have to question why it appears so difficult for professionals to locate the source of the smell and take appropriate action against those offending companies."

The State Government has reportedly been investigating the source of the stench since at least 2013 but among residents, the smell is widely believed to be arising from decomposing waste at landfill and composting sites.

Compost work goes indoors

A SWANBANK waste operator plans to move its composting activities indoors.

This week, Ipswich City Council will vote on a Remondis application to relocate their composting operations from an uncovered area of land into an existing storage shed, and surrounding uncovered land.

The application refers to green waste and the move was viewed favourably by councillors during this week's committee meetings.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt said the change was in line with "best practices in Europe" and a good outcome for the community.

The site's nearest residents will be 1.2km away from the new base of operations which, in a report by Remondis submitted to the council, means neighbours won't be affected by the change.

The application was lodged in August 2017.

If approved the operator's composting operations will largely be undertaken indoors, the latest Planning, Development and Heritage Committee report states.

The application also seeks to remove a condition which prevents the sale of product from the site.

Specifically, the final product will be transported off site to third party users, rather than direct sales from the Swanbank operation.

The council expects this on-sale of product would create no more than six or seven additional truck movements per day, the committee report states.

The council meeting will be held on Tuesday. All members of the public are welcome to attend.