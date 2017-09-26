33°
Swanbank rubbish fire will burn for days

Emma Clarke
A LARGE rubbish fire the 'size of a football field' will continue to burn for a few days after a four metre high pile of rubbish caught alight at Swanbank last night.

Residents called 000 at 7.30pm after they saw plumes of smoke coming from a dump site on Fairbank Place.

A 70m x 25m area of rubbish was on fire when emergency services arrived.

A dozer was called in to clear a break around the fire and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services backburned the area for close to two hours.

Crews left the fire burning within containment lines at 10pm but the fire is expected to continue for some days.

A QFES spokesperson warned the fire would produce smoke during that time.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

