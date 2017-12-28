Menu
Swanbank Power Station fires up ahead of extreme weather

Hayden Johnson
by

SWANBANK E Power Station will return to full operational capacity on Thursday in an effort to protect the electricity grid against Queensland's extreme summer weather.

Three months after employees began firing up the gas power station, Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham will visit the site to mark its return.

The State Government said the return of the station would increase grid capacity for hot days and provide the security of supply.

In June, then-Treasurer Curtis Pitt and former Energy Minister Mark Bailey announced the State Government would restart Stanwell Corporation's 385-megawatt Swanbank E gas-fired power station, bringing it online to increase supply and reduce volatility in the Queensland wholesale market.

The plant has been in cold storage since 2014, with the gas entitlements sold off.

It is estimated at least 15 jobs have been created by the station's return.

The State Government has struck a "commercial in confidence" deal to secure the gas required to power the station, with Mr Bailey assuring taxpayers it did not fork out a "ridiculous" amount.

anthony lynham electricity gas swanbank power station

Ipswich Queensland Times
Swanbank station could keep state's lights on, reduce prices

The 15-year-old plant, operated by Stanwell, will return to full operational capacity to boost available megawatts during summer's peak demand periods.

