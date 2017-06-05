Swanbank station revival will cut your power bill: Govt

TREASURER Curtis Pitt and Energy Minister Mark Bailey recently announced the Palaszczuk Government will restart Stanwell Corporation's 385 megawatt (MW) Swanbank E gas-fired power station - bringing it online to increase supply and reduce volatility in the Queensland wholesale market.

Mr Pitt said that in the height of the LNP's asset sales frenzy in 2014, Stanwell placed the Swanbank E Power Station into cold storage and sold the associated gas entitlements in readiness for a sell off to the private sector.

"It is expected that the potential impacts of bringing this additional capacity online in the first quarter of 2018 is likely to reduce the price volatility in the electricity market during this period," he said.

Mr Bailey, who visited Swanbank E, said firing it up again was necessary after the extreme record heat waves and a lack of federal energy certainty under the Turnbull government that has undermined industry investment and placed upward pressure on wholesale electricity prices.

"We can't control the weather but we can take action now to bring the state-owned Swanbank E gas-fired power station back online in time for the summer months," he said.

"Because of our commitment to public ownership we've been able to take decisive action in the best interest of Queenslanders to put downward pressure on wholesale prices and ensure a secure electricity supply - even when demand is at its highest."

Mr Bailey said the announcement is one of a raft of measures announced last week by the State Government to help stabilise electricity prices and boost supply.

"On Wednesday, we announced the government would invest $770 million to remove the costs of the Solar Bonus Scheme from network charges for the next three years after the independent Queensland Competition Authority released its final determination on regulated retail electricity prices for regional Queensland," he said.

"This intervention will slash the QCA's original price increase in half, delivering a saving of around $51 for households and $90 for small business."