Police are responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle found at Silkstone. Picture: file photo
Breaking

Suspicious vehicle prompts large-scale search

kaitlyn smith
15th Apr 2021 4:30 PM
A POLICE operation is underway at Silkstone following reports that a suspicious vehicle had been sighted in the area.

It is understood police observed the vehicle, believed to be stolen, on Blackstone Road about 3.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police spokesman was unable to provide further details.

He said investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Meanwhile residents took to social media, reporting an “extremely heavy police presence” in the area.

Daniel Laidlaw said both marked and unmarked patrol cars, along with the dog squad, were at the scene.

“I got stopped so a marked car could hand over a brown bag to a female Detective and then I was allowed to go through,” he said.

“They were even circling neighbouring streets so I assumed looking for someone or something.”

There are no traffic diversions in place.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

