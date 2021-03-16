Suspicious vehicle fire ignites community concerns

​Police allege that a vehicle was intentionally set alight at Redbank Plains on Monday morning. Pic: file photo

CONCERNED residents of Redbank Plains have been left reeling after a parked vehicle was allegedly set alight early Monday morning.

A witness to the scene, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively with the Queensland Times on Tuesday.

The woman said she woke to a disturbance on Highbury Drive about 1.30am on Monday.

“There was a bunch of noise in the area, dogs barking, a lot of commotion, things like that,” she said.

“It all seemed to happen pretty quickly.

“There were plenty of police at the scene before I actually noticed it.”

It comes after a Queensland Police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday a Kia SUV had been targeted in an early morning incident.

He said CCTV footage showed an unknown number of offenders allegedly approach a vehicle that was parked along the street.

He alleged the suspects poured accelerant on the vehicle before intentionally setting it alight.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Early reports suggested the vehicle suffered extensive damage, with police declaring a crime scene about 2.40am.

A Kia SUV was allegedly set alight on Highbury Dr at Redbank Plains earlier this week.

“It’s pretty shocking to think this sort of thing can happen in your area,” the resident said.

“The car looked like it was in pretty bad condition after.”

She now joins a chorus of residents who took to social in the wake of the incident, fearful a repeat incident may soon occur.

Fellow resident Sharon Bodt claimed online that it was the “fourth car in a 10km radius” to be destroyed by fire in recent months.

Queensland Police, however, said preliminary searches determined one suspicious vehicle fire had been reported in the past eight weeks.

“I called it in, we heard dogs barking and a bang, my hubby went out the front and yelled back to call fire brigade,” Ms Bodt wrote.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Carpenter labelled Monday’s incident as “strange.”

“We saw this … only a few houses away from us … the car is always parked there, nothing out of the ordinary,” she said.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

