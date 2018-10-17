Suspicious park leads to drug find

POLICE saw a car parked off the side of a road at night so the curious officers stopped to have a chat with its two occupants, a chat which resulted in two drugs charges.

The silver Suzuki was parked off Redbank Plains Rd.

Benjamin Ronald Hall, 41, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine); and having property suspected of use in a drug offence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the Suzuki was parked on dirt at 6.50pm.

Officers saw clip-seal plastic bags on the passenger side and immediately suspected they may be drug related.

Digital scales were inside the glove box and a clip-seal bag in Hall's wallet held methylamphetamine.

Hall was fined $600 and a conviction was not recorded, Magistrate Andy Cridland telling him it was "a one-off".