Police have closed a Brisbane street after a suspicious item was located. Picture: AAP/File
Crime

Cutlery set shuts down Brisbane CBD

by Chris Clarke
20th Nov 2018 12:19 PM

BOMB squad officers have given the all-clear after the discovery of a "suspicious item" in Brisbane CBD that shut down streets and had nearby workers in lockdown.

The item has been deemed "not an explosive device" by police after reports emerged that it was a plastic pipe containing a knife, fork and spoon that raised the alarm.

Police would not confirm exactly what the items were, however.

Ann St was closed from Edward St to Roma St about 10.30am, alongside Edward St from Wickham Tce.

All streets have since reopened but residual delays are expected.

In a separate traffic incident, a multi-vehicle crash on Wickham St has caused delays in Fortitude Valley.

The crash happened in outbound lanes and the street has since been closed after Gipps St.

