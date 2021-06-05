Suspicious fire razes multiple houses

Police are investigating whether the cause of a fire that razed five houses in Morpeth overnight is suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Multiple houses burnt down in the Hunter Valley overnight as dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the suspicious blaze under control.

Emergency services responded at about 10.20pm to several triple-0 calls reporting a house fire on Morpeth Rd in Morpeth.

When firefighters arrived, they found find three buildings well alight, with smoke billowing from the properties.

Fire and Rescue NSW said about 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and it took several hours to bring it under control.

FRNSW initially said five buildings were completely destroyed, then later clarified three had been razed and a further two were severely damaged.

NSW Police, however, said two buildings were destroyed, while another was badly damaged.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown; however, it is being treated as suspicious,” police said.

All five buildings were unoccupied.﻿



