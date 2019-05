A man has died at an address in Surfers Paradise after being found with a serious head injury.

Paramedics attended the scene at Markwell Avenue at around 5.15pm.

It's believed the man suffered a serious head injury and died at the scene.

It is understood the man's body was 'hidden' close to a single story building and a small block of units.

The Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the death.